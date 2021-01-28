It’s time for some retro fun on a Saturday night, while we all do our part from home.. It’s the MOVE 99.7 Retro Video Dance Party!

Join us Saturday February 13th from 7pm – 11pm, live from your home. We are going to play the biggest videos and hits of the 90’s, 2000’s and 2010’s, live streamed to your Big or Small screen.

Party with us, from a distance, and from the comfort of your own home. Plus, you can send us your own videos requesting songs; interact with the hosts and more. Live streamed to your phone, tablet or Smart TV.

Free admission, but we are encouraging donations to Kawartha Foodshare to help stock the shelves in this time of need. Donate through KawarthaFoodshare.com

The MOVE 99.7 Retro Video Dance Party, live streamed Saturday February 13th from 7pm – 11pm, hosted by Jordan Downer.