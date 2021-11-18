12 & 14 YEAR OLDS CHARGED IN STABBING INCIDENT

Three people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened in Peterborough on November 8th.

Peterborough Police say a 29-year-old Peterborough man was stabbed several times early that morning in the area of Park Place and Dalhousie Street.

A woman told police that she and her husband had gotten into an argument and a group of unknown males intervened. The group chased the male to a residence in the Sherbrooke Street and Park Street area where the victim was assaulted before the suspects fled the scene.

The victim was taken to PRHC with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 12 year-old, a 14 year-old and 29 year-old Dillon Jamieson, all from Peterborough, have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.