40 YEAR-OLD HASTINGS MAN FACING IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES FOLLOWING SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH

A 40 year-old Hastings man is facing impaired driving charges following a single vehicle crash in Otonabee South Monaghan Township last night (mon).

Peterborough OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision on County Road 2 and the complainant reported that a pickup truck rolled into a field after leaving the roadway.

The driver was not injured but was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Clayton SORENSEN was arrested and charged.