BUCKHORN MAN AND SCARBOROUGH TEEN ARRESTED WITH DRUGS, GUN

A 49 year-old Buckhorn man and a 17 year-old male from Scarborough are both facing charges after an incident early Sunday morning in downtown Peterborough

At approximately, 2:30am, Police attempted to pull over a vehicle near Sherbrooke and Park Street North after learning the registered owner of the vehicle was a suspended driver, however, the vehicle fled from police.

A short pursuit ended when the vehicle collided with a bus shelter in the Park Street and Hopkins Avenue area. Officers were able to get the two occupants out of the vehicle safely.

Officers recovered: a loaded firearm, 35.9 grams of Fentanyl, 40.4 grams of Cocaine and Drug paraphernalia.

One of the occupants was taken to PRHC for observation because of a pre-existing condition before being medically cleared and returned to the station.

Robert Ladouceur of Buckhorn and the 17 year-old from Scarborough both face a long list of charges including Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and possession of a schedule 1 substance of the purpose of trafficking.