FATAL ATV CRASH NEAR HAVELOCK

A 44 year-old Otonabee South Monaghan woman has died after she was involved in an ATV crash in Havelock Belmont Methuen Township Saturday night.

Peterborough OPP and emergency crews were called to Sandy Lake Road to assist after the ATV left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The victim was taken to a Kingston area hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at 9:50pm last night (mon).

The deceased has been identified as Nicole RICHARDSON.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.