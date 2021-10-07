HOUSING RENTAL PRICES UP IN PETERBOROUGH

Housing rental rates in Ptbo have been steadily increasing over the last few years.

The United Way of Peterborough released it's 16th annual "Housing is Fundamental" report yesterday (weds).

This report focuses on the reality of housing affordability and the relationship over time to household income.

Housing advocate Paul Armstrong says that in Peterborough, rental markets continue to outpace both inflation and wage increases.

As an example, he cited the 1-year increase in average rent for a 2-bedroom apartment had gone up 7.9% and stood at $1191.00 per month.

To look at the housing report, visit UW peterborough dot ca.