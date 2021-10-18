MAN AND WOMAN FROM PETERBOROUGH FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING B AND E

A woman and a man, both from Peterborough, have been arrested in connection to a break and enter at a business on Parkhill Road East.

Peterborough OPP responded to the scene at approximately 4:15am Saturday and located two suspects that gained entry to the building by throwing a large rock through the glass doors.

The suspects were also found to be in possession of illicit drugs.

35 year-old Chantelle TUSTIN and 43 year-old Steve SIMPSON were arrested and charged.