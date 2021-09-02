NO PRIDE PARADE IN PETERBOROUGH AGAIN THIS YEAR



Peterborough Pride Week takes place this year from September 17th to the 26th.

This is the 19th year of Pride in Peterborough and the theme this year is “Change Starts Here”.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be no parade or large gatherings during Pride Week again this year.

Plans are in the works for various community run virtual events and gatherings that folks can participate in safely.

Pride Week events will continue to provide space for participants to gather, share ideas, speak their minds, support each other, and have fun in a safe and accepting environment.

We also invite everyone to show their Pride and express their feelings by decorating their homes.

More information about Pride in Ptbo can be found at peterborough pride dot ca.