PEDESTRIAN DIES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY A VEHICLE ON DIVISION ROAD

A pedestrian has been struck and killed by a vehicle on Division Road in Otonabee South Monaghan Township.

Peterborough OPP and emergency crews were on scene at approximately 6:00pm last night (tues).

Police say a vehicle travelling westbound on Division Road struck a pedestrian that had gotten off their motorcycle and was walking on the roadway.

The victim has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died in hospital. No other injuries were reported in the collision.

The name of the victim will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.