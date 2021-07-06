PETERBOROUGH CITY COUNCIL GIVES PRELIMINARY APPROVAL TO USE MORROW PARK FOR NEW ARENA

Ptbo City Council has given preliminary approval to use Morrow Park as the site for a future twin pad arena and aquatics complex.

If given final approval, construction on the project could begin in August 2022 and be completed by September 2024.

The projected budget is $61.5 million spread out over the next three years.

The funding for the project would include $38.9 million from development charges as well as $4 million from federal gas tax revenue, $2.5 million from user fee surcharge revenue, and $1 million from sponsorships.

The Arena and Aquatics Complex would be built on the west side of the Morrow Park site at Lansdowne and Park Street.

The first phase of the project would include the construction of a twin-pad arena, an indoor walking track and associated amenities with future phases planned to include an eight-lane pool and a third ice pad.

More information can be found at peterborough.ca.