PETERBOROUGH MAN ROBS TAXI



A 35-year-old Peterborough man is facing charges after a robbery in Peterborough Monday afternoon.

Ptbo Police were called about a robbery of a taxi driver in the Sherbrooke Street and Goodfellow Road area.

Upon speaking with the driver, officers learned that the accused had threatened them verbally and with an object before fleeing the vehicle.

The man was located, arrested, and charged with: Robbery with Intent, Failure to comply with undertaking, Failure to comply with release order and Transportation Fraud.