PETERBOROUGH MAYOR DIANE THERRIEN TEMPORARILY STEPPING DOWN

Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien is temporarily stepping down as mayor to address her personal health.

The mayor released a statement yesterday (mon) stating that she has asked Councillor Andrew Beamer, Deputy Mayor of Peterborough to temporarily take on the role of Acting Mayor.

Therrien's leave of absense is effective immediately.

Therrien says quote "While it pains me to step away from my responsibilities as our community continues to deal with the impacts of COVID, I deeply appreciate Deputy Mayor Beamer's willingness to step up as well as my fellow Councillors for filling in as they are able. I know the important work of the City will continue in my absence, and I look forward to re-joining you all soon. "