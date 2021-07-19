PETERBOROUGH OPP ARREST OSHAWA MAN IN POSSESSION OF NUMEROUS WEAPONS AND DRUGS



A 29 year-old Oshawa resident is facing a long list of charges after they were pulled over and found to be in possession of various weapons and drugs.

Peterborough OPP responded to a traffic complaint on the 115 at approximately 1:30pm last Friday.

The vehicle was eventually located on Chemong Road and the driver was found to be impaired by drugs.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 53 grams of fentanyl, two spring-loaded knives, a conducted energy weapon, brass knuckles, cellphones, cash, scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas McCarthy was arrested and charged.