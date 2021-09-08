PETERBOROUGH OPP LOOKING FOR MAN WANTED IN CONNECTION TO THEFTS FROM STORAGE UNITS

Peterborough OPP have been called to investigate two theft incidents which occurred at a business on County Road 19.

On September 1st at approximately 4:30pm, the suspect went to the business and stole items from seven storage units. The suspect returned on September 2nd at approximately 7:30pm and stole items from an additional four storage units. The suspect gained entry to the units by cutting the locks off.

The suspect is described as a white male, average height and build and was wearing jeans, a dark sweater over a white shirt and a ball cap.

The vehicle he was driving is described as a newer style grey Honda HR-V with a sunroof bearing the stolen Ontario license plate 61-TR-46 on the rear and no plate on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ptbo OPP or Crimestoppers.