PETERBOROUGH PUBLICE HEALTH WILL BE HOLDING RAFFLES TO ENCOURAGE HERD IMMUNITY

More COVID-19 Vaccination Walk-in Clinics will be coming to Apsley, Buckhorn and Millbrook in August.

The Evinrude Clinic will be closed July 30th to August 2nd, but will reopen August 3rd in Multipurpose Room.

The three new “pop-up” walk-in clinic dates will be for residents 18 and older.

These clinics will offer both first and second doses of mRNA vaccines and no appointment is necessary.

Individuals become eligible for their second dose 28 days after their first dose.

Ptbo Public Health will also be holding a raffle to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

The Health Unit will draw the names of two winners every week for the next four weeks for the raffle. Each winner will receive a $50.00 gift card from the Downtown Business Improvement Association (DBIA) that can be used in downtown Peterborough.

Visit peterborough public health dot ca for more information.