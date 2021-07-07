PETERBOROUGH WOMAN ARRESTED FOR TRAFFICKING FENTANYL

A 34-year-old Peterborough woman is facing a drug trafficking charge in connection to an incident Tuesday afternoon in Ptbo.

City Police were called to a residence in the Brock and Aylmer Street area about a neighbour dispute.

Officers learned one of the people involved was also wanted on a warrant issued in Durham Region for operation while impaired and fail to appear.

Leslie Coughlin was taken into custody on the warrant during her the arrest, police located 20 grams of fentanyl along with drug paraphernalia.

Coughlin was further charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid.