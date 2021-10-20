SELWYN TEEN ARRESTED FOR CRIMINAL HARRASSMENT

Peterborough OPP have arrested an 18 year-old Selwyn Township male following a criminal harrassment investigation.

Last Wednesday at approximately 12:00pm, officers attended the Ontario Speed Skating Oval in Lakefield in response to a suspicious person complaint.

The complainant said that they were followed by a male while they were walking their dog on the trail system that runs through the property.

A description of the accused was provided to officers and a suspect was identified.

The suspect was arrested the next day.

Austin DEMAEYER is charged with: Criminal Harassment and Fail to comply with a sentence.