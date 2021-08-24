iHeartRadio
STANLEY CUP COMING TO PETERBOROUGH WEDNESDAY

Peterborough native and member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Mitchell Stephens will bring the Stanley Cup to Peterborough tomorrow (weds) after winning his second-straight championship with the club.

A boat tour will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Peterborough Lift Locks, moving south on the Trent Severn Canal to Little Lake and arriving at Del Crary Park approximately 6:30 p.m.

The community is invited to come out and catch a glimpse of the Stanley Cup.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, members of the public will not be permitted to be close to Stephens or the Cup, and no photo opportunities with the cup will be available.

