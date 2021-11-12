Everyone at MOVE 99.7 loves Christmas time in Peterborough and the Kawarthas. From your suggestions on our Christmas Spirit Meter poll over the past few weeks, you’ve let us know you are ready for some holiday cheer.

Welcome to Peterborough's Christmas Music Station, MOVE 99.7. 24/7 Christmas music to celebrate the most festive time of the year, in the best place to celebrate the season. Enjoy all of your holiday favourites. Peterborough's Christmas Music Station, is MOVE 99.7.

Support Local and Support Our Community this Christmas. Here are a number of events happening around our area.

Wednesday, November 17 from 7pm-10pm, A reading of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol for Kawartha Food Share, at Farmhill Wedding Venue, 2709 Dillon Rd, Keene.

Saturday Nov 27 and Sunday November 29 10am-12pm – Christmas Market at Hutchison House, 270 Brock St. Peterborough. Hutchison House Museum volunteers will host their annual Christmas Market, offering some of the most popular items for pre-ordering in addition to Empire Cheese orders. Limited on-site shopping available with a four-person capacity limit in the sale room. There will be no Attic Treasures this year. The deadline for all advance orders is Friday, November 18. There will be no tours of the museum available at the Christmas Market.

Saturday, November 27, Apsley Drive Through Santa Claus Parade from 1-2:30pm at Apsley Lion’s Park, 335 McFadden Rd, Apsley.

Saturday, November 27, Campbellford Santa Claus parade beginning at 2pm in Campbellford

Saturday, November 27, Bancroft Santa Clause parade beginning at 2pm in Bancroft.

Saturday, November 27 Fenelon Falls Santa Day From 3-7pm in Fenelon Falls.

Saturday, November 27 Douro-Dummer Santa Clause Parade committee presents “The Christmas

Saturday, November 27th - Spirit is Coming To Warsaw” from 5-6pm at the Township of Douro-Dummer Municipal Office, 894 South Street, Warsaw

Saturday, November 27 Colborne Legion presents the Colborne / Cramahe Santa Claus parade beginning at 7pm in Colborne.

Saturday, November 27 the Norwood Community Santa Claus parade beginning at 7pm in Norwood.

Saturday, November 27 and Sunday, November 28 Hutchison House Museum presents Snowflake Tea from 1-2:30pm at Hutchison House Museum, 270 Brock St.

Saturday, November 27, annual concert Yuletide Cheer at Emmanuel United Church, George St. North starting at 7pm. Featuring sacred and secular music connected to the season plus the wonderful sounds of Syd Birrell at the organ and brass ensemble Venabrass. And the choir! Tickets $10-$35

Sunday November 28th - Lakefield Drive by Santa Claus Parade from 1pm-3pm. Floats will be lined up along the street across from the Legion and Curling Club.

Nov 30, Dec 1-4, Dec 7-11 4th Line Theatre presents a new production for Christmas 2021, Christmas Comes To Mind: A Night of Story and Song. Starting at 7pm at Millbrook Cathedral, 40 King St. West Millbrook, This will harken audiences back to a time when families gathered around the radio to listen to their favourite music and storytelling programs. . Tickets are $40. Call 705-932-4445 or visit 4thlinetheatre.on.ca

Thursday, December 2nd 7am-10pm Downtown Millbrook –Don’t miss Christmas in the Village, downtown Millbrook Dec 2nd from 4pm-8pm

Saturday, December 4 to Sunday, December 5 Christmas Craft Show at the Morrow Building, Peterborough from 11-4 both days. 100+ vendor craft show selling handmade and gift creations for gift giving. Admission is $2.

Saturday, December 4 Christmas by Candlelight at Lang Pioneer Village from 4-9pm. Shop the Christmas Market, meet Father Christmas and more

Saturday, December 4, Team Fido Dog Training Christmas Picture Day for your dog! 3165 Lakefield Rd, 12-2:30p, fee is $20 for one picture, can order more directly from the photographer.

Thursday, December 9th 7am-10am in Buckhorn! The Buckhorn Community Centre Festival of Trees runs November 21st to December 13th with Tea & Trees, Wine & Trees and Tree Days. Details and tickets at www.buckhorncommunitycentre.com

Saturday, December 11 Keene Centre for the Arts Christmas Vendor Festival and Market starting at 2pm at the Keene Centre for the Arts, 12 First St. Keene

Monday, December 13 Handel’s Messiah will be performed by the Peterborough Singers at Emmanuel United Church, George St. North, starting at 7pm. Tickets are $10-$35.

Friday, December 17 A Celtic Family Christmas, with Natalie McMaster and Donnell Leahy and their seven children. Peterborough Memorial Centre at 7:30pm.