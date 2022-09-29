As we head into the most wonderful time of the year, MOVE 103.5 will celebrate its 13th year as Vancouver’s Christmas Music Station! But the mystery behind when our elves officially flip the switch to all Christmas music has always been as secretive as what really powers Santa’s sleigh. This year, you can help us decide when to flip the magical switch!

See where you land on the Christmas spirit scale from The Grinch to Buddy the Elf each day! We’ll gauge your level of festiveness, mix it with everyone else’s, and when Vancouver’s spirit meter is at the max, our elves will let our on-air team know to flip the switch!

Come back to measure your Christmas spirit below daily, and be entered for your chance to win a $250 Nordstrom Rack gift card!

The Christmas Spirit Meter is currently at: 0%