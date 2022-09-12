12 North Tour Viewing Party

The Seahawks are coming to Canada! This Sunday, September 18 at noon, the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks are hosting a free Viewing Party at Jack Poole Plaza to watch their game against the San Francisco 49ers. Come check out the big screen, beer garden, food trucks, a Seahawk ticket giveaway courtesy of Bell, and more. Plus, mascot Blitz, Dancers, and Super Bowl 48 champion K.J. Wright will be in attendance. You'll also find the MOVE Community Crew on site with a chance to win some prizes!

For more information and to RSVP, click here!