The 2022 Vancouver Sun Run will be returning to the streets of downtown Vancouver on Sunday, April 24th, 2022! This year, the Vancouver Sun Run is proud to announce their fresh, new Presenting Partner - Subway Canada!

Vancouver Sun Run is now offering three ways to participate in the iconic event:

Lining up at the Start Line for the In-Person Race on Sunday, April 24 th , 2022.

on Joining in on the virtual race between April 15 th and April 24 th , 2022.

between Taking part in both! Eager Sun Runners who participate in both races will receive an exclusive commemorative medal.

Registration for all divisions are now open, with early bird pricing in effect until January 31st, 2022! Click here for more information about registration for the Vancouver Sun Run.

The Vancouver Sun Run is Canada’s largest 10K road race and the 3rd largest timed 10K in North America. The Vancouver Sun Run is open to international elite competitors, recreational runners, joggers and walkers, wheelchair competitors, teams, schools and children.

