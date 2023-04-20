The 2023 Big Guy Classic, presented by King of Floors is happening at Surrey Gold Club on Saturday, August 26!

The Big Guy Classic is a charity gold tournament benefitting Heads Up Guys Foundation, supporting men's mental health, in memory of Justin Tal. All proceeds from donations, golf registrations, and sponsorship will go to support men's mental health. To find out more about Heads Up Guys Foundation, click here.

For more information and registration for the 2023 Big Guy Classic, click here.