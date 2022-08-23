Arts Club Theatre Company 2022-23 Season
Tickets for all 2022-2023 Arts Club Theatre Company shows are available now!
- Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage): September 8 - October 16, 2022
- Redbone Coonhound (Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre): October 6 - 30, 2022
- Mom's The Word: Talkin' Turkey (Granville Island Stage): October 27 - December 24, 2022
- The Sound of Music (Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage): November 10 - December 24, 2022
- Me Love Bingo!: Best in Show (Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre): December 1, 2022 - January 1, 2023
- Forgiveness (Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage): January 12 - February 12, 2023
- The Cull (Granville Island Stage): January 26 - February 26, 2023
- Teenage Dick (Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre): February 9 - March 5, 2023
- Sense and Sensibility (Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage): March 2 - April 2, 2023
- Rubaboo (Granville Island Stage): March 30 - April 30, 2023
- The Legend of Georgia McBride (Stanley Industrial Stage): April 20 - May 21, 2023
- Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Stanley Industrial Stage): June 8 - August 6, 2023
- Million Dollar Quartet (Granville Island Stage): June 22 - August 6, 2023
Keep u