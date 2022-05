The BC Lions are back and ready to roar like never before!

The Lions open the 2022 CFL Season at home on Saturday, June 11 at 7pm at BC Place vs the Edmonton Elks.

A pre-game concert by Grammy-nominated OneRepublic will be a highlight of pre-game festivities, which also include the BC Lions Backyard Street Party. The brand new BC Lions Dance team will make their debut at halftime, and treat fans to an exciting performance.

Tickets start at only $25 - buy yours here.