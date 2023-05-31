The 15th Annual BC Seafood Festival returns atop Mount Washington, June 23rd to 25th!

Three days of events with an all-star lineup of chefs with over twenty sea-foodie events that invites attendees to taste the bounty of the Pacific Ocean.

Top events include a gala, kitchen party, happy hours, masterclasses and friendly competitions, view the schedule here. Musical performances by Boondock; Time Well Wasted; the Jeff Drummond Group; and more.

View Chef Ambassador Ned Bell’s invitation to attend here.

Buy tickets at bcseafoodfestival.com