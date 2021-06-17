There are only a few days left in Covenant House Vancouver’s Spring Match Campaign. Any gift you make before June 30th is eligible, allowing you the opportunity to have double the impact to help young people overcome homelessness.

Covenant House Vancouver exists, now more than ever, to support young people experiencing homelessness and to provide them with a source of relentless support, unconditional love, and absolute respect. Their doors are open as they continue to provide food, shelter, and medical attention for some of the most vulnerable in our community.

This Match Campaign is only possible thanks to a $70,000 matching gift from the estates of Dr. Terry Grise & Mr. Lorne Carney, and a generous anonymous donor.

Covenant House Vancouver needs your help to unlock the full matching donation by June 30th. Your donation today will be critical in securing those additional funds!

Make a donation now here.