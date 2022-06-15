Fresh Air Cinema returns to the North Vancouver Shipyards this summer! Hosted in partnership with Polygon Gallery and the City of North Vancouver, the series features music, DJs, and special guests each week on Lower Lonsdale's waterfront deck (101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver). Admission by donation.

Catch amazing movies on the large outdoor screen with Deckchair Cinema every Thursday, starting June 23rd. Music and concession open at 7pm, screenings begin at sundown.

Upcoming Movies: