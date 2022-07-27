On August 14th , the Delta Community Animal Shelter, alongside FortisBC, proudly presents the Delta Community Animal Expo at Ladner Memorial Park. This annual family event brings awareness and fundraising to the Tollie Fund A fund that allows the shelter to go above and beyond what it normally would be able to do and to provide veterinarian assistance, behaviour rehabilitation or other types of support to help Delta’s shelter animals have a chance at a healthy adoption! The Delta Community Animal Expo is a fun FREE event for the entire family, including both four-legged and two-legged ones!

The goal for the Expo is to provide an opportunity for animal enthusiasts to enjoy a day with their pet and learn about resources and support that are available.

Bring your leashed friendly dog(s) and have a great time at the park checking out local vendors and pet organisations, participating in games, watching dog agility shows, competing in or watching the Bowl Licking contest or poop scoop relay among many others, enjoying food trucks and meeting some amazing animals and pets for adoption. There are so many things for “Rover” to see and do we could go on but the best way to find out, is to come see for yourself.. we promise there will be stuff for the kids and parents too!

Event: Delta Community Animal Expo presented by FortisBC

Date: August 14, 2022

Location: Ladner Memorial Park, 5010 47 Ave, Delta, BC

Time: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm