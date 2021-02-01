Dine Out Vancouver Festival is about community, collaboration, and sharing Vancouver’s culinary story with the world. Along with the Wines of British Columbia, and a host of other Community Partners, Tourism Vancouver is proud to continue to showcase Vancouver’s culinary talent as well as the many different culinary and cultural experiences that only a city like ours can offer.

This year, Tourism Vancouver invites you to safely support your community’s restaurants and hotels and explore the flavours that make our city delicious, from February 5th to March 7th. Over 350 Restaurants serving multi course meals from $15 to $54 plus a vast array of take out, special offers and virtual events. Also, for a change of scenery, locals can book a downtown Vancouver hotel during Dine Out dates and earn a $50 Visa Gift Card for each hotel night booked (max 5 nights). Click here for more details and to book reservations.

Vancouver’s multicultural influences along with immediate access to fresh ingredients from our nearby oceans, rivers, valleys and fields, lend to our stature as one of the world’s greatest food hubs. We are the home of Oceanwise, the 100 Mile Diet and over 125 different cultural groups each contributing to our city’s unique flavours. Vancouver’s culinary future is bright and we’re thrilled to share and shine the spotlight.

With public health guidance, restaurants are ensuring that diners can safely support them by implementing the following: limiting capacity, table spacing, plexiglass dividers, masked servers, sanitizer and contact tracing. Dine Out guests are reminded to only dine with others in their household, to wear a mask when not seated at their table and that table-hopping is not permitted.

To learn more about the Dine Out Vancouver Festival, click here.