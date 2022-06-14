Summer in Vancouver just got even better as some of film fans’ favourites hit the big screen for the EVO Summer Cinema presented by The Nat & Drew Show, every Tuesday in Stanley Park!

The free weekly outdoor movie event is hosted by Fresh Air Cinema at Second Beach Tuesdays from July 5th to August 23rd. Movies start after dusk, but make sure you arrive early to grab your spot!

Movie Line-Up:

July 5 th – Lion King (1994)

– Lion King (1994) July 12 th – Zoolander

– Zoolander July 19 th – Top Gun (1986)

– Top Gun (1986) July 26 th – Jurassic Park (1993)

– Jurassic Park (1993) August 2 nd – Pride Vote – TBD (Bohemian Rhapsody, Spice World, or Rocketman)

– Pride Vote – TBD (Bohemian Rhapsody, Spice World, or Rocketman) August 9 th – Ferris Bueller

– Ferris Bueller August 16 th – Dirty Dancing

– Dirty Dancing August 23rd – Grease

Reserve your VIP seats or get more information here.