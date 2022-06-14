Evo Summer Cinema
Summer in Vancouver just got even better as some of film fans’ favourites hit the big screen for the EVO Summer Cinema presented by The Nat & Drew Show, every Tuesday in Stanley Park!
The free weekly outdoor movie event is hosted by Fresh Air Cinema at Second Beach Tuesdays from July 5th to August 23rd. Movies start after dusk, but make sure you arrive early to grab your spot!
Movie Line-Up:
- July 5th – Lion King (1994)
- July 12th – Zoolander
- July 19th – Top Gun (1986)
- July 26th – Jurassic Park (1993)
- August 2nd – Pride Vote – TBD (Bohemian Rhapsody, Spice World, or Rocketman)
- August 9th – Ferris Bueller
- August 16th – Dirty Dancing
- August 23rd – Grease
Reserve your VIP seats or get more information here.