The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) returns to Stanley Park from September 13th to 15th!

Celebrating its fourth consecutive year, GOCF is thrilled to welcome a star-studded line-up including Tom Segura, Bobby Lee and Jessica Kirson to Vancouver.

Over three hilarious days, you won’t want to miss this showcase for some of the biggest names in comedy. Think of it as a cabaret-style outdoor comedy club (19+, rain or shine!), featuring up-and-coming local talent and headliners with massive followings and global comedy specials!

Order drinks, snacks and festival merchandise (limited menu) straight from your Reserved Table by scanning a QR code and paying with your phone via all major credit cards, Apple Pay or Google Pay. Sit back and relax as event staff deliver your order straight to your seat!

