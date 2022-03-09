iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
103535
Sms*

JDRF - Let's Make History Again

JDRF 1200x675

100 years ago, the first successful insulin injection was given in Canada. To mark this milestone, on April 4th, five brave Canadians will live on top of a flagpole for 100 hours. They are doing this to raise awareness and funds for JDRF.

JDRF is committed to curing type 1 diabetes. It’s time to move beyond insulin - it’s time to find a cure.

Canada Discovered Insulin. Canada Can Cure Diabetes. Let’s Make History Again.

For more information or to make a donation, visit CanadaCuresDiabetes.ca

2

Check out the latest Songs