Live on Location: Applewood Performance Centre

Join Producer Joey from The Nat & Drew Show and the MOVE 103.5 Community Crew at the Applewood Performance Centre - 20383 Langley Bypass, Langley, V3A 5E8 on Saturday, July 23 from 11am - 3pm!

Enjoy the barbecue and drop off a monetary donation for Sources Langley Food Bank. You'll also be able to enter for your chance to win one of four $1,000 prizes with MOVE 103.5's Christmas in July, powered by Applewood Auto Group in partnership with Applewood Cares!