Live on Location: RONA

This Saturday June 18th, join Arran Henn and our Community Crew at the RONA Langley store from 8am to 12pm!

Meet their SICO experts and learn more on how to apply exterior paint and stains or get Scott's great advice to have the greenest lawn of your neighborhood!

Also, enjoy great offers in store and online such as the Remington Gas Lawn Mower for only $199 and the Kobalt 2-in-1 Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for just $249.

Don't miss it this Saturday at the RONA Langley located at 20350 Langley Bypass.

Conditions may apply. Details in store or online at rona.ca.