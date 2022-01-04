Meet Francesco Mantini, a second-generation Italian teen struggling to find his place in 1970s Jasper, Alberta. Inspired by pop culture icons Rocky Balboa and John Travolta, he reinvents himself as Frank Martin: crooner and ladies’ man. As buoyant and bubbly as a glass of prosecco, Made in Italy is a celebration of music, food, and family that’s so delightful you won’t soon fuhgeddaboudit.

Based on the Western Canada Theatre production, see it now at Arts Club Theatre Company's Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage.