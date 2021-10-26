McArthurGlen Designer Outlet: Hiring Fair
McArthurGlen Designer Outlet is not only an exciting place to shop; it's a great place to work. McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport will be hosting a "Hiring Fair" for all roles from store associate to manager, Tuesday, November 2nd, in centre (located in the unit next to Tumi, behind Caffe Artigiano) from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. Bring your "A" game, your resume, and get ready to meet with participating brands in person.
- Adidas
- Aritzia
- Banana Republic
- Club Monaco
- GAP
- Guess
- Lacoste
- Ted Baker
- Tommy Hilfiger
- Tory Burch
- Under Armour
- And more...
Location: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport, 7899 Templeton Station Rd, Richmond, BC, V7B 0B7