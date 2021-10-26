McArthurGlen Designer Outlet: Hiring Fair

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet is not only an exciting place to shop; it's a great place to work. McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport will be hosting a "Hiring Fair" for all roles from store associate to manager, Tuesday, November 2nd, in centre (located in the unit next to Tumi, behind Caffe Artigiano) from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. Bring your "A" game, your resume, and get ready to meet with participating brands in person.

Adidas

Aritzia

Banana Republic

Club Monaco

GAP

Guess

Lacoste

Ted Baker

Tommy Hilfiger

Tory Burch

Under Armour

And more...

Location: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport, 7899 Templeton Station Rd, Richmond, BC, V7B 0B7