More Than A Movie is an unforgettable community event hosted by Kids Up Front. We welcome up to 3,500 kids and their families to partake in this unique experience to watch The Little Mermaid on the Jumbotron at the iconic BC Place on October 1st.

There will be on-field activities like kicking soccer balls, throwing footballs, face painting, and photos with team mascots from the BC Lions, the Canadians, and the Whitecaps. Each ticket includes admission for the movie, access to on-field activities, a hot dog, a soft drink and popcorn.

For every ticket sold, one is donated to a child to experience the magic. These donated tickets will be distributed through our partnerships with over 110 local agencies that serve communities facing barriers such as poverty, newcomers, immigrants, indigenous populations, or those with physical or mental health issues.

People can Double their impact and donate purchased tickets back to Kids Up Front . In return, they'll receive a charitable tax receipt for the ticket's value , while a deserving family gains access to this incredible event. Embrace the act of giving and join us at More Than A Movie.

Sunday, October 1st, 2023

3:30pm - 5:00pm: On Field Activities

5:00pm - 5:20pm: Welcome & Introduction

5:30pm - 7:45pm: The Little Mermaid

$50 Family / Friend Pack (4 Tickets)

$15 Individual Tickets

More information can be found at https://kidsupfrontvancouver.com/more-than-a-movie/

Tickets are available at Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/more-than-a-movie-2023-tickets-685270170527?aff=oddtdtcreator