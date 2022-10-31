Movember 2022

Movember is the world’s leading charity changing the face of men’s health, with a focus on the three key areas of mental health & suicide prevention, Prostate cancer, and Testicular cancer.

For 30 days, in the month formerly known as November, the Mo Community rallies to get people talking and raise funds for men’s health projects. And participation certainly isn’t limited to men. Mo Sisters have helped us make a real difference since day one. Movember is transforming the way research into men’s health is done, and the way health services reach and support men.

Movember has funded over 1,250 men’s health projects in more than 20 countries around the world. From 30 moustaches in 2003, Movember has grown into a Movember of over 5 million supporters.

