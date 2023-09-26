Thanksgiving is approaching and what better way to celebrate than to help those in need? The holidays can be difficult for many families, and MOVE 103.5 wants to help put some food on their tables.

The Nat & Drew Show is putting together a Food Drive for the Surrey Food Bank at Guildford Town Centre (10355 – 152 St., Surrey, BC).

Join us for Nat & Drew’s Thanks for Giving on Thursday, October 5th from 5:30AM to 10:00AM, where they will be collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations. There is no donation too small or too big.

The Surrey Food Bank is a non-profit, charitable organization, that provides food to families in Surrey and North Delta.

Click here to learn more about the Surrey Food Bank