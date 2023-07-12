The Stanley Park Open is back for 2023 with a new title sponsor: National Bank! Tennis BC is proud to present the 91st edition of their flagship tournament running from July 7-23 at the Stanley Park Tennis Courts.

They’re proud to run the largest public-court tennis tournament in North America! With over 1600 competitors, the 17-day event offers a range of categories of play for all ages and levels.

The National Bank Stanley Park Open attracts some of the top players from across Canada, so even if you’re not interested in signing up for the tournament, it’s a great opportunity to hang out at the Stanley Park Brewing beer garden. Enjoy a relaxed tournament atmosphere that you just can’t find anywhere else!

On Saturday, July 22nd, catch Erin Davis & the MOVE Community Crew at the Stanley Park Tennis Courts from 10am to 2pm!