June is Indigenous History Month and June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day, a time to recognize and celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures and outstanding contributions of our First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. However, we can continue to educate ourselves and celebrate all year long.

We also join in mourning the mistreatment and loss of Indigenous children in Canada’s residential school system and encourage everyone to learn more about what we can all do to contribute to reconciliation.

Resources: