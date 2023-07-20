Nature's Ninjas: Defenses of the Animal Kingdom at Vancouver Aquarium

Take a walk on the wild side with an exclusive, interactive live animal exhibit only at Vancouver Aquarium, Nature's Ninjas: Defenses of the Animal Kingdom!

Every species of animal has a unique way to protect themselves from attack, from giant teeth and claws to sneaky strategies like venom and armour. Get up close to some of these amazing animals to learn all about their self-defense strategies, join small group chats with the animal interpreters, and get hands-on with incredible interactive displays.

Don't wait to discover some of the wildest defenses in the animal kingdom! Book your visit today at vancouveraquarium.com.