Non-Stop 90s New Year's Eve Party on MOVE 103.5

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with non-stop favourites from the 90s on MOVE 103.5!

Back in the Day Brunch Host Meredith Shaw is spending NYE throwing it back to the biggest, best and most fun songs from the 90s, with a few surprises and a lot of music that’s guaranteed to make you feel good! Say see you later to 2021, and ring in ‘22 with NON STOP 90s right here on MOVE Radio.

Hear the show December 31st starting at 7pm, and again on January 1st starting at 12pm. Listen on your radio at MOVE 103.5, online at MOVE1035.ca, on the iHeartRadio Canada app, or on your Smart Speaker - just say "Play MOVE 1-Oh-3-5"!