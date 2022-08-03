Playland 2022

Vancouver’s favourite amusement park offers memorable experiences for the whole family! Playland has everything from enjoyable family fun rides to heart-stopping, extreme G-force thrills.

At 100-smiles-per-hour, amusement park enthusiasts are sure to have an electrifying experience! Playland also has a range of entertaining activities like midway games, mini golf, a haunted house, and a climbing wall.

Come hungry and indulge your appetite with a wide variety of food options including Triple O’s burgers, pizza, totchos, slushies, candy floss, and everyone’s favourite treat: mini donuts.

Admission includes unlimited rides for your specific date/time slot.

Tickets are limited. Book your Playland passes early here.