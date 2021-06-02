iHeartRadio
PNE Prize Home Lottery

The dream of winning a luxurious house in Greater Vancouver is alive!

The 2021 PNE Prize Home is located in South Surrey. It’s in a premium location that’s tucked away from the crowds, and yet close to all amenities such as shopping centres, schools, parks and of course, the beach. It is in a quiet, family neighbourhood that features an abundance of trees and natural landscape with the development bordering McNally Creek and its protected greenspace.

The Prize Home’s 3600 sq ft floorplan spans 3 levels; it offers 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The main level features open concept living with walk-out access to a private backyard oasis. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as laundry. Downstairs offers a spacious home gym, media room, and a guest bedroom and bathroom.

The 2021 Grand Prize Package includes:

  • West Coast modern home built by Distrikt Homes
  • Located at Pacific at McNally Creek in South Surrey, just minutes from White Rock beaches
  • Clean energy technology, including an electric vehicle charger and high efficiency heat pump
  • Premium appliances throughout including Samsung laundry pair
  • Stylish indoor furniture from Yaletown Interiors
  • Hot tub and outdoor living package from Coast Spas Lifestyles
  • Media room and home gym

Ticket packages start at $30. Buy your ticket and support the PNE here.

BC Gaming Event Licence #128225. 19+.

