Surrey Hospitals Foundation - Double Your Donation

Surrey Hospitals Foundation is pleased to announce that Canadian business icon Jim Pattison is making a $4 million matching donation to kick-start a fundraising campaign to upgrade the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre in Surrey.

This 188,000 square foot, award-winning, LEED Gold outpatient facility is celebrating 10 years of service this year. Over 3 million patients from all over British Columbia have received care here since it opened its doors in 2011.

After a decade of service, the Centre is coming of age and requires additional investment beyond what is available from the health care system.

Surrey Hospitals Foundation thanks Mr. Pattison for this leadership gift which helps them reach out to the community to fundraise to keep this Centre leading edge. Investment in innovative, life-saving equipment not only helps better diagnose and treat patients, but also helps us attract and retain the best medical talent from around the world.

Donate today at DoubleYourDonation.ca. Jim Pattison will match your donation.