The Peak of Christmas at Grouse Mountain

A magical story awaits you and your family this holiday season! The Peak of Christmas returns to Grouse Mountain from November 25, 2022 to January 2, 2023. Take a ride on the Super Skyride to reach Vancouver’s North Pole and meet reindeer Dancer and Vixen, experience the enchanting Light Walk, glide across the mountaintop Ice Skating Pond and so much more.

All festive Peak of Christmas activities are complimentary with a Mountain Admission Ticket, Annual Pass, Winter Season Pass or Day Lift Ticket.

To learn more about Vancouver’s North Pole, visit https://www.grousemountain.com/peak-of-christmas