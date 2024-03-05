The Ultimate Old School Dance Party

Hey you! Yes, you Funk & Old School Heads out there. . . dust off those platform shoes and dress up in your finest Funky Old School Threads! You'll love the trip down memory lane, plus you’ll be hooked on every song. Come get on the Soul Train and enjoy an aural kaleidoscope that mashes up disco, funk, old school, R&B, and reggae!

Enjoy your favorite Old School vibes and dance the night away to Earth, Wind and Fire, Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Al Green, Donna Summer and Bob Marley brought to you from DJ Alibaba and Earl da Pearl. A SECOND ballroom has been added with World Beat Vibes from DJ Hoppa & DJ West!

A night of good friends, good cheer and great music! The Ultimate Old School Party presented by Melo Productions on Saturday, April 27th at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown will be a booty shakin’ night of high energy down memory lane.

Buy tickets online here! General admission, 19+ only.