Tim Hortons Camp Day
Tim Hortons Camp Day is back on July 13th! 100% of proceeds from hot and iced coffee support sending youth from underserved communities to Tims Camps.
To support Tims Camps and Camp Day this year, you can:
- Place an order for a hot or iced coffee at a Tim Hortons restaurant, or through the Tim Hortons app for pickup or delivery
- Order a Tim Hortons Take 12 to share with co-workers or friends and family. A Time Hortons Take 12 includes 12 small coffees along with cups, dairy, and sweeteners
- Purchase a Camp Day bracelet for $2 in one of four vibrant colours, or a pair of red and white camp-themed socks for $5, with net proceeds support Tims Camps
- Use tap to give in restaurants to donate $2 using your mobile wallet or card, or Round Up your order at cash or in the Tim Hortons app, with 100 per cent of the balance going to support Tims Camps.
- Ask team members about making a donation to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps as part of your order
- Make a one-time or monthly donation online any time at www.timscamps.com